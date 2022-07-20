Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 144,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

