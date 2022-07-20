Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

