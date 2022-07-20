Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 28,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 383,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

