AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,357 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 202,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

