Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Accenture by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

