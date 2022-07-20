Achain Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Achain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $2.21 million and $527,759.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,628.25 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00183554 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

