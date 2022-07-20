Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $59,200. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

