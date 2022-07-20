Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $59,200. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.