AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading 1% Higher

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $20.99. 10,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

