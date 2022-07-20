AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

AGCO Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

