Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 21,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,176,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $842.92 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

