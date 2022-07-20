AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.78. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

