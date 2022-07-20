Akroma One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,949.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

