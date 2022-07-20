Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $15.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.84. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

