Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 58.6% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $86.69 million and approximately $148.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00265447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00080980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00071819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

