Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

