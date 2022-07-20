Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Allbirds Price Performance

BIRD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 2,581,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,216. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

