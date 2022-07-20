AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of AFB opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

