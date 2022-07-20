Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $63,000 in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of DMS stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.50.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.