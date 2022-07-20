Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $63,000 in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Media Solutions (DMS)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.