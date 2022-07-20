Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $277.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

