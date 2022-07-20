Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

