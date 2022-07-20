Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $7,930,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDW stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

