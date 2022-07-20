Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.