Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.
ALLY opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.
ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
