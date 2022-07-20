Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 511.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 153.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 127,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

