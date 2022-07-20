AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $465,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,103,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of PM opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

