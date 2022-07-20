AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Himax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.