AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.95 and a 200-day moving average of $706.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

