AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.81.

