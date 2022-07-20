AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.