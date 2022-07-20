AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

