AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth $417,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in BP by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 304.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in BP by 7.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.