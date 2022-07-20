AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

