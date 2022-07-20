Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,261 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.