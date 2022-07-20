Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

