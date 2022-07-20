Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,570,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 33,390,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 87,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

