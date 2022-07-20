Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 3,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,876,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

