Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

