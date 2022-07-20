Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

AMRN stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

