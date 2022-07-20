Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

