Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Trading Down 1.9%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

