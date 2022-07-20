AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 17.5 %

NYSE:DIT opened at $192.99 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.61.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

