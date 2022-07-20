Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 9,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

