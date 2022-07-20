Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,672,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

