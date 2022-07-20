Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $241.61

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.78.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

