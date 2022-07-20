Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $532.86

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $529.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSCI opened at $426.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.19. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 82.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

