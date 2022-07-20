Analysts Set Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target at $275.25

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.50.

MURGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($333.33) to €335.00 ($338.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($268.69) to €270.00 ($272.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.