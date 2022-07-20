Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

About NFI Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.