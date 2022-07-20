Analyzing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 2.40 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -21.50 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.54 $582.60 million $0.52 4.88

Profitability

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Crexendo and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 12.52% 20.30% 6.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus price target of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 787.80%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than Crexendo.

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Crexendo pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Crexendo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.