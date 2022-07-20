Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.02 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.