Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 2.5%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.47). Approximately 20,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 172,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.48).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.52 million and a P/E ratio of 987.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($15,839.81).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

