Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.19% from the stock’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,556.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,295,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

